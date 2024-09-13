6 Spectacular New And Innovative Workplace Safety Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Justrite Safety Group Unveils Six Innovative Products

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justrite Safety Group, a pioneer in the of industrial and environmental safety products, is proud to showcase six cutting-edge products at the prestigious NSC Safety & Expo, the world's largest annual safety event from September 16-18, 2024. As part of a growing family of industrial safety companies, including Justrite, Eagle, Checkers, NoTrax, U.S. Chemical Storage, and more, Justrite Safety Group focuses on providing essential safety solutions to ensure the well-being of workers and workplaces across various industries such as aviation, construction, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, pharmaceuticals, and more.

.

Continue Reading

These six latest additions to JSG's safety product lineup underscore their unwavering commitment to enhancing workplace safety, ensuring regulatory compliance, and protecting people, property, and the planet globally.

"The release of these new and innovative products reinforces our commitment and reputation as a preferred manufacturer of workplace safety solutions," stated Lain Livingston, Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications.

The New Products Available to View at NSC Include:



A state-of-the-art cabinet fortified with ChargeGuardTM technology, providing unparalleled protection during battery charging and storage.A robust outdoor storage solution constructed to withstand the harshest of weather conditions. Equipped with advanced safety features and FM Approval for enhanced security.Specifically designed for food processing environments, this mat ensures optimum safety with its unique nitrile rubber compound and distinctive blue color for easy identification.A revolutionary solution for transporting damaged lithium-ion batteries, offering unparalleled safety features to mitigate thermal runaway events.The industry-leading cable protectors now feature enhanced visibility, ergonomics, and productivity, setting new standards for safety.Boasting SafeRayTM Technology, these durable chocks feature high-visibility fluorescent material for enhanced safety in aviation. They are long-lasting, enduring 5 times longer than rubber chocks, while also providing impact absorption and weather resistance.

About Justrite Safety Group

With brands that date back to 1894, Justrite Safety Group has become a prominent figure in the industrial safety sector, with solutions in chemical storage and handling, motion safety, and safety identification tailored to meet safety regulations. Justrite Safety Group stands as a global manufacturing leader in industrial safety products.

For more information on Justrite Safety Group's products, partnerships, and services, please contact a Justrite representative or visit Justrite's website .

Lain Livingston

Dir. Strategic Comm. & Mktg

Justrite Safety Group

[email protected]

This release was issued through

WebWire®. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Justrite Safety Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED