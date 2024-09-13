Mine Safety Simulator Now Available In Ukraine's Gov't E-Services App

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A mine safety simulator has appeared on the Diia portal of e-government services, through which Ukrainians will be able to test their knowledge in the area.

The of Internal Affairs announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The simulator will help make sure that you know how to react in emergency situations. In order to minimize the threat, it is worth knowing what signs and markings warn of it, how to recognize a suspicious item, and what to do if it is detected. You can check your knowledge in the new Mine Safety simulator for Diia," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Lithuania sendsequipment to Ukraine

The simulator was created with the media support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and technical support of the State Emergency Service within the project implemented by BBC Media Action, which is part of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) project in Ukraine, funded by the Government of Japan.

As reported, an educational series about mine safety has become available to Ukrainians on the Diia platform.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine