عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's Total Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 In Past Day

Russia's Total Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 In Past Day


9/13/2024 2:25:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated total combat losses Russia's invasion forces have suffered in Ukraine since the large-scale incursion on February 24, 2022, amount to an estimated 631,420.

That includes some 1,220 military killed our wounded in the past day alone, as per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,671 Russian tanks (+18 in the past 24 hours), 17,003 (+48) armored fighting vehicles, 18,061 (+52) artillery systems, 1,185 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 945 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,113 (+80) UAVs, 2,591 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 24,560 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,071 (+10) units of specialized equipment.

Read also: Pentagon working with other U.S. agencies to sever Russia's access to technology - spokesman

The latest reports on Russian casualties and equipment losses are being verified.


Russia

MENAFN13092024000193011044ID1108669649


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search