Russia's Total Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated total combat losses Russia's invasion forces have suffered in Ukraine since the large-scale incursion on February 24, 2022, amount to an estimated 631,420.

That includes some 1,220 military killed our wounded in the past day alone, as per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,671 Russian tanks (+18 in the past 24 hours), 17,003 (+48) armored fighting vehicles, 18,061 (+52) artillery systems, 1,185 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 945 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,113 (+80) UAVs, 2,591 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 24,560 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,071 (+10) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on Russian casualties and equipment losses are being verified.