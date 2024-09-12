Alltech Air Conditioning Earns Spot On 2024 Inc. Magazine's 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Daniel Addi, Co-Founder and VP of New Business Development And AcquisitionsOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AllTech Air Conditioning , a leading provider of residential and commercial heating and air conditioning services in the Oklahoma City and Lawton areas, is proud to announce its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Best of 2024 List. Ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the nation, AllTech Air Conditioning has demonstrated remarkable growth, following its No. 659 ranking on the list in 2023.The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth over the past three years. In 2024, the companies on the list generated 874,940 jobs and $317 billion in revenue, highlighting the significant contributions of small businesses to the American economy.Daniel Addi, Co-Founder and VP of New Business Development And Acquisitions of AllTech Air Conditioning, shared his excitement about the recognition:“We're honored to be named once again on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team as we continue to deliver top-notch services to the Oklahoma City and Lawton communities.” He along with fellow Co-Founder & President Tina BigMountain and CEO James BigMountain have led the company's successful chapter.Over the past three years, AllTech Air Conditioning has achieved an impressive 226% growth highlighted on the Inc. 5000 list, a remarkable accomplishment in light of the challenges small businesses have faced post-pandemic. While many industries have struggled to recover, AllTech's commitment to quality service, innovation, and customer satisfaction has fueled its continued expansion.About AllTech Air ConditioningFounded in 2019, AllTech Air Conditioning provides a comprehensive range of residential and commercial heating and air conditioning services in the Oklahoma City and Lawton areas. Known for delivering reliable, efficient HVAC solutions, AllTech is committed to ensuring the comfort and satisfaction of its customers. The company continues to grow and expand its reach, earning recognition for its dedication to quality service and innovation. For more information, visit .

