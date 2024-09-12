Diwata Komiks Announces 'Barkskin,' A New Comic Series Featuring The 'Kapre' From Philippine Mythology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barkskin made its first look debut to comic fans earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con.

Barkskin Creator and Writer Reinard 'RJ' Palisoc

Diwata Komiks announces BARKSKIN, a new comic featuring Filipino folklore that centers around a boy protected by a mystical tree-dwelling creature.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diwata Komiks is excited to announce a partnership with writer/creator Reinard "RJ" Palisoc on BARKSKIN, a comic book featuring Filipino folklore that centers around a boy searching for his real father while being protected by a mystical tree-dwelling creature called the Kapre . As with the other titles under the Diwata Komiks brand, this tale has roots in Philippine mythology but is set in an urban American setting. Diwata Komiks fans will have an opportunity to purchase the limited-edition BARKSKIN PREVIEW EDITION and preorder the upcoming title at the 30th Annual Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture (FPAC) this Saturday, September 14 in San Pedro, California ahead of its release date.

The Barkskin Preview Edition features:

- Exclusive Comic Pages: A first look at select pages from the debut issue of Barkskin introducing comic fans and newcomers alike to the raw talent and innovative storytelling that this new series has to offer.

- Preview Artwork: Dive into some preliminary artwork for the Kapre that gives a new spin to the mythical tree giant.

- Creator's Journey: Gain insight into the mind behind the myth with an in-depth look at the creation of Barkskin. Learn about the inspirations, challenges, and the personal story of the creator, adding depth to your reading experience.

Barkskin is set to launch at various comic book stores in Los Angeles this October for Filipino-American History Month. It will feature artwork by artist Armand Villavert Jr. whose previous credits include the series Gladstone's School for World Conquerors by Mark Andrew Smith. For Barkskin, Armand collaborated with RJ to develop an illustrative style that more closely matched the narrative's content. "Considering the mood of the story and the horror origins of the Kapre," RJ reveals, "I thought it better to concentrate on large silhouette shapes and darker tones throughout [the comic book]. When I saw Armand light up upon hearing that direction, I let him go wild."

When developing Barkskin, "Originally, I wrote the first issue from a horror angle," Palisoc admits, "but after plotting out the rest of the story, I realized there was so much more potential for an action-adventure series." Even with mature themes exploring abandonment, abuse, and revenge, Barkskin aims to hit all of the quadrants. "It's got everything. It's got the hero's journey. It's got the beautiful story of a young boy looking for his real father with the help of a giant protector. It's the age-old story of the seemingly helpless child protected by a larger guardian. I think it's something familiar, but also very different," he promises.

Why is now a good time to launch this comic? "Barkskin is the culmination of ideas and stories that have been stuck in my brain since childhood," Palisoc says. "After years of writing screenplays, it felt good and natural to go back to my roots and create this comic book."

Palisoc is currently planning Barkskin as a six-issue series with possibilities of the concept moving into other mediums. "My original plan was make it into a comic book, get it out there, and then crowdsource to shoot a short film based on that," RJ says of his ambitions, though he stresses that he has fallen in love with the comic book process. "I've planned enough for the first volume [of comics]. There will be sacrifices made, there will be drastic changes by the end of the sixth issue. Where it leads from there? We'll see. There's such potential," he adds.

As a reminder, the Barkskin Preview Edition and pre-ordering will begin at the 30th Annual Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture (FPAC) Saturday, September 14 in San Pedro, California. The series itself will launch at various comic book stores in October. For more updates on Barkskin, follow Diwata Komiks on social media @diwatakomiks. RJ Palisoc will also be updating fans directly from @barkskincomics as well. For media inquiries, e-mail ....

