Techmediabreaks N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) Solar PV JV With Solterra Shows Potential For Increased Capacity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) , a clean-tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for and innovation for the agritech space, is providing a status update regarding its solar PV joint venture project with Solterra Energy Ltd. According to the update, after Solterra received approval to connect to the power grid of a regional Germany-based energy service provider, the company contacted N2OFF, noting that there could be additional avenues to potentially increase the project's value. The update noted that Solterra conducted a thorough review of the approval and reported that the allocation is

approximately

10% greater than originally

anticipated.

“We are excited by the possible potential this additional grid capacity could provide,” said N2OFF CEO David Palach in the press release.“We are committed to exploring these options to increase the project value and will continue in our efforts to maximize this opportunity.”

To view the full press release, visit

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF (formerly known as Save Foods Inc.) is a clean-tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agritech. Through its operational activities, the company delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse-gas-emissions reduction and safety, and quality solutions for the agritech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse-gas emissions, offering a solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (“N2O”) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total capacity of 111 MWp, as well as future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSX.V that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options.

For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to N2OFF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN