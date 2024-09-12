عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Miscreant Killed Before Grenade Attack In Balkh

Miscreant Killed Before Grenade Attack In Balkh


9/12/2024 2:12:26 PM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A member of a group of 'miscreants' was killed while throwing a hand grenade at a security post in northern Balkh province, an official said on Thursday.

Governor's spokesman Ataullah Haji Zaid said the miscreant wanted to lob the grenade towards the security post, but intelligence forces killed him.

Zaid published the picture of the slain person, but shared no details where and when the incident occurred.

hz/ma

MENAFN12092024000174011037ID1108667867


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search