Miscreant Killed Before Grenade Attack In Balkh

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A member of a group of 'miscreants' was killed while throwing a hand grenade at a security post in northern Balkh province, an official said on Thursday.

Governor's spokesman Ataullah Haji Zaid said the miscreant wanted to lob the grenade towards the security post, but intelligence forces killed him.

Zaid published the picture of the slain person, but shared no details where and when the incident occurred.

hz/ma