Sinwar's Picture With Ayatollah Khamenei Released
Date
10/19/2024 7:05:44 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- A new picture has surfaced in social media showing Yahya Sinwar, the assassinated leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in a meeting with the Leader of Iran's Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over 12 years ago.
The picture shows Sinwar apparently on a trip to Iran on February 12, 2012, accompanying a Palestinian delegation headed by Hamas' former Political head Ismail Haniyeh, who was also assassinated in an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
In a video footage also released from the meeting, a passionate Haniyeh is seen introducing Sinwar as an outstanding commander of the resistance movement to Ayatollah Khamenei.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sinwar, known for his unrelenting strategies on the battlefield against Israel and the mastermind of the resistance movements' Oct. 7 operation against Israel, was targeted in a strike near the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Iran's Leader issued a message on his assassination, saying Hamas is alive and will remain so, despite the martyrdom of the prominent figures of the Resistance Front.
Read Also
'This Is How A Hero Dies,' Say Gazans Of Sinwar's Battlefield Death
Hamas Confirms Yahya Sinwar's Death
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19102024000215011059ID1108798035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.