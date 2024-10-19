Canadian Premier reveals Canada may possess evidence suggesting India’s involvement in assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau revealed that Canada may possess evidence suggesting India’s involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, on Canadian soil. This assertion was made during Trudeau's testimony before the Hogue Commission, which has been established to investigate foreign interference in Canada’s electoral processes and institutions.



Trudeau's allegations against India extend beyond this specific incident, encompassing a broader campaign of violence directed at Sikhs residing in Canada. He stated that he was informed by Canadian intelligence services about credible evidence indicating that agents of the Indian government played a role in Nijjar's killing in British Columbia last year.



The commission's focus primarily encompasses threats from foreign entities, particularly from countries like China and Russia. However, Trudeau’s comments suggest a shift in attention toward India, particularly following revelations of intelligence from Canada and potentially allied nations within the "Five Eyes" alliance—a coalition comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



Trudeau noted that in late July and early August, he received updates that highlighted India's possible involvement in the assassination, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. In response to the accusations, the Prime Minister initially sought to engage Indian intelligence officials to mitigate diplomatic tensions. However, India's insistence on receiving tangible evidence led to complications, as Trudeau explained that the information at hand was largely based on intelligence assessments rather than concrete proof.



The inquiry continues as Canada navigates the ramifications of these serious allegations, which could significantly impact its diplomatic relationship with India, a key player in international affairs. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as the investigation unfolds.

