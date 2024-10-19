Shura Council Official: Amir Keen To Boost Global Peace, Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's foreign tours reflect a keenness to elevate Qatar's external relations based on common interests and to boost stability, peace and development regionally and globally, said HE the Chairman of the Shura Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee, Yousef bin Ali al-Khater.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), he hailed His Highness the Amir's visits to Italy and Germany as a reflection of the insightful vision of the wise leadership, and a successful strategy to amplify Qatar's global presence and roles.

His Highness's visits to Italy and Germany represent a new starting point for strengthening bilateral relations at various political and economic levels, with the two friendly countries being EU heavyweights politically and economically, HE al-Khater said.

His Highness the Amir's visits to these two countries, he said, reflect this trend and keenness to strengthen Qatar's relations with European countries and expand co-operation, in addition to leveraging these relations to support security and stability, not only in the Middle East, but globally, amid Qatar's growing role as an international mediator.

HE al-Khater added that expanding relations and co-operation is a key pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable development and economic and social well-being for current and future generations.

He said that the visits also bear positive impacts on the growing bilateral parliamentary relations, contributing to opening fresh communication channels between the Shura Council and the parliaments of the two countries, a move intended for boosting multi-level bilateral relations and exchanging views on pressing international issues such as climate change and regional security.

HE al-Khater added that parliamentary relations contribute to building deeper understandings about common challenges and support Qatar's role as a pivotal state in international dialogue, especially since the Shura Council has extensive parliamentary relations with international parliaments such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the European Parliament and the Mediterranean Parliament.

