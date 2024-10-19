QFFD, QRCS Back Cholera Control Capacity In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched an integrated emergency response to cholera in Yemen, with the aim of strengthening the medical capacity of 26 medical facilities to control the epidemic in six governorates, at a total cost of QR1,825,000.

To ensure an effectiveness and impactful intervention, certain criteria were used to select the target locations, including epidemic prevalence rates and the overpopulated areas of high response priority and most affected population density in Amanat Al-Asimah, Sanaa, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Hudaydah, and Dhale.

The three-month project provides full medical support to operate five diarrhoeal treatment centres (DTC); create 21 oral rehydration corners/therapy (ORCs/ORTs) to provide treatment, prevention, referral, and health awareness services at the target facilities and nearby communities; provide medications, medical supplies, and hygiene/sterilisation/rapid text tools; pay for staff remunerations; provide health education training for volunteers; and distribute water purification filters to 200 families.

Earlier this year, QRCS had implemented an emergency cholera response intervention, which involved creating/supporting ORCs/ORTs; providing medications, medical supplies, operational expenses, health workers remunerations, and referrals; and promoting health awareness at five medical facilities in Mabyan District, Hajjah Governorate, northwestern Yemen.

The three-month project helped treat 6,125 patients with acute diarrhoea.

