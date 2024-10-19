Ehsan Event To Mark Qatar Population Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Permanent Population Committee, in collaboration with the Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), will host an event Sunday to commemorate Qatar Population Day, celebrated annually in October.

The event will feature a symposium titled 'The Elderly in Qatar: A Better Future through Sustainable Care', aimed at addressing the health, social, and economic challenges faced by older persons in Qatar. The symposium will explore strategies and policies that can be implemented to enhance care for the elderly and improve their quality of life, a statement said.

The event offers a platform for specialists and experts in health and social care to exchange knowledge and share experiences. Participants will have the chance to learn about the latest innovative approaches and best practices in elderly care. The symposium will focus on achieving financial sustainability in providing care services and ensuring the development of a sustainable infrastructure that meets the long-term needs of older persons.

The event will also showcase successful global and local examples of elderly care, providing valuable insights for shaping future policies and improving the well-being of this population. Attendees will include members of the Permanent Population Committee and Ehsan Centre, as well as those involved in the development and implementation of Qatar's Population Policy, contributors to the Third National Development Strategy, representatives from population-related ministries and organisations, universities, academic and research centres, civil society organisations, and regional partners.

