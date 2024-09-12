Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The minimally invasive surgical instruments market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $36.6 billion in 2023 to $40.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, surge in chronic diseases, rising r&d investment in the healthcare sector, improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical tourism.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $59.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing surgical volume, growing healthcare expenditure, rising disposable income, demand for shorter hospital stays.

Growth Driver Of The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

The rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the minimally invasive surgical instruments market. Medical practitioners prefer minimally invasive surgery over open surgery as they cause less harm and pain to the human body. Minimally invasive surgery is commonly used in adrenalectomy, brain surgery, heart surgery, kidney transplant, spine surgery, and plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market include Abbott Laboratories Inc., Aesculap Inc., AMNOTEC International Medical GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation.

Major companies in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market are introducing innovative products such as surgical visualization platform, to maintain a competitive edge. A surgical visualization platform is a type of technology used in surgical procedures to provide high-quality, real-time images of the surgical site.

Segments:

1) By Product: Handheld Instruments, Inflation Systems, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Instruments

2) Type of Procedure Outlook: Robotic, Non- Robotic

3) By Application: Cardiothoracic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Cosmetic & Bariatric Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Urological Surgery

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market. The regions covered in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Definition

Minimally invasive surgical instruments are used to perform less traumatic surgeries for patients. Minimally invasive surgery is performed by using small incisions (cuts) and a few stitches. During the surgery, one or more small incisions are made in the body, and in order to guide the surgery, a laparoscope (thin, tube-like equipment with a light and a lens for seeing) is introduced through one of the openings. Minimally invasive surgery results in less discomfort, scarring, and tissue damage, as well as a faster recovery time than traditional surgery.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on minimally invasive surgical instruments market size, minimally invasive surgical instruments market drivers and trends, minimally invasive surgical instruments market major players, minimally invasive surgical instruments competitors' revenues, minimally invasive surgical instruments market positioning, and minimally invasive surgical instruments market growth across geographies. The minimally invasive surgical instruments market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

