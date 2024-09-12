BWY Brings Yoga To English Heritage's Bolsover Castle

(MENAFN- Pressat) The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) are collaborating with English Heritage site, Bolsover castle, to host yoga sessions within its ancient walls, starting Saturday 14 September 2024. In line with BWY's vision to make yoga accessible to all, they're inviting people of all ages and abilities to experience the transformative power of yoga in a historical setting.

The two-hour yoga sessions will be led by Sally Kennedy, Midlands Regional Officer for BWY. To promote inclusivity, BWY are funding five spaces, to be allocated through recommendations from local support services for vulnerable members of the community. There is also a sliding payment scale, starting at £15.

Each yoga ticket also includes entry to the castle (normally £12.70), offering an opportunity to make a day of it and explore Bolsover's rich history as well. The yoga sessions are part of a wider community outreach programme at Bolsover Castle and complement creative writing workshops aiming to support the mental health of young people.

“Partnering with an English Heritage site is a great opportunity for BWY, and we're excited to bring yoga to such a stunning place,” said BWY Chair Diana O'Reilly.“These sessions reflect our strong commitment to making yoga more accessible and inclusive for everyone. Not only will participants gain from the wellbeing benefits yoga offers, but they'll also forge a deeper connection to the castle and its rich history.”

Joel Wileman, Bolsover Castle Supervisor at English Heritage said:“Our partnership with BWY supports our mission to reimagine this historic site not just as a place to preserve and share its remarkable story, but as a vibrant, communal space for all to enjoy. These yoga sessions invite new audiences to experience the castle in a fresh, engaging way, while offering regular visitors a unique perspective on this iconic landmark.”

For more information and to book your place, visit:

About BWY

The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) is committed to sharing yoga's transformative power and rich heritage through events and education. Guided by yoga's principles and traditions, BWY's mission is to enrich lives through yoga, increasing accessibility and inclusivity. Established as a registered charity in 1965 and recognised as the National Governing Body for Yoga by Sport England and Sport Wales, BWY serves more than 5000 members and is supported by a 100-strong local volunteer network and a small central team.