Zelensky On Possibility Of Putin's Arrest In Brazil: Question Remains Open

The question of whether Brazil will arrest Vladimir Putin, who is scheduled to attend the G20 meeting, remains open.

According to Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Brazilian publication Metropoles.

“For example, Brazil has the Rome Statute, for example, Brazil will host the G20 meeting this year. And here I am wondering how can come and not be arrested? This is a very serious question,” Zelensky said.

He added that the same questions remain open to the leaders of the world's leading countries who are going to sit down at the negotiating table with a person who has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.

“My question is to the G20, especially to those countries that defend democracy and say they respect international law. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, by the way, for children. For the children. So I also have a question for the G20 - how will they sit at the table with a person who should be arrested, and they will continue the dialogue,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, in March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine and illegal transfer of Ukrainians to Russia, but Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin met with his Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar on September 3 . This is Putin's first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute and was supposed to arrest the Russian leader on a warrant issued by the ICC in The Hague in connection with Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Mongolia explained that it did not arrest Putin because the country was in a situation of energy dependence, which complicates the possibility of arresting the Russian dictator under an ICC warrant.

