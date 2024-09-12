Northeast Health Services Proudly Opens A New Clinic In Dedham, Massachusetts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Photo of One of Our New Clinics

One of our new therapy offices, where individuals, couples and families will receive life-changing care.

Northeast Services opens a new Dedham clinic, offering holistic mental with therapy, psychiatry, and more, accepting major MA insurances.

- Sarah Magaril, LMHC, Regional DirectorDEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Northeast Health Services has officially opened the doors of its new mental health clinic in Dedham, Massachusetts, aiming to provide support and holistic care to the community. This facility is set to deliver an array of mental health services and cutting-edge treatments to the Dedham Community.The 2019 report by the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative reveals that in Dedham, 34.8% of individuals aged 65 and older report experiencing depression-slightly higher than the state's average of 31.5%. The report also highlights a marginally elevated anxiety rate in Dedham, with 26.9% of seniors affected, compared to the state average of 25.4%. Additionally, data from the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health show that as of 2020, 36% of youth in Massachusetts have faced trauma, abuse, or stress. These statistics underscore the urgent need for improved mental health services and community support to effectively address these challenges.With the launch of this new clinic, Northeast Health Services is eager to meet the community's healthcare needs by offering customized mental health services , including therapy, psychiatry, and medication management. The team of highly skilled professionals at NEHS is committed to providing top-notch, accessible care for all. The dynamic clinical team features both licensed and unlicensed therapists, board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and a friendly clinic staff, all ready to support children, teens, and adults. Northeast Health Services takes great pride in that they work with all major Massachusetts insurance providers, committing to their mission of affordable and easily accessible mental care.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, they strive to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of our clients. Their dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients call (508) 506 - 9832.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, the family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work we are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

TCN Marketing

Transformations Care Network

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

We Are A Community

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.