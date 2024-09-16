New School Built By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Put Into Use In Shamakhi's Bagirli Village
9/16/2024 7:16:43 PM
On September 16, a school building for 460 pupils, built by the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the full secondary school of Bagirli
village, Shamakhi district, was put into use.
Azernews reports, that representatives of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Education,
the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the school's teaching
and student staff, and village residents took part in the event
held on this occasion.
Shamil Azizov, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
Vafa Yagublu, head of the Department of Content Teaching and
Assessment in General and pre-school Education of the Ministry of
Science and Education, Tahir Mammadov, head of the Shamakhi
District Executive Authority, made a speech and congratulated the
teachers and students on the opening of the school and expressed
the state's concern for the development of education in our
country. , talked in detail about the strengthening of the material
and technical base of secondary schools, the construction of new
educational centers, and the projects implemented by the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation in this field.
It was reported that the Bagirli village secondary school named
after F.Shikhaliyev, Shamakhi district, built in 1988, was outdated
and unusable during the past period. Therefore, it was decided to
build a new educational institution.
After the speeches, the event participants got acquainted with the
conditions created in the school. It is planned to involve 433
students in the educational process in the educational institution
in the 2024-2025 academic year.
21 classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology laboratories,
informatics room, military training and medical rooms, labor
training rooms, wardrobe, library, canteen, dance and gymnasiums,
and outdoor sports in the 2-story school building built by the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation. has a playground.
Furthermore, landscaping, and greening works have been done in
the school area.
