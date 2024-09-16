New School Built By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Put Into Use In Shamakhi's Bagirli Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 16, a school building for 460 pupils, built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the full secondary school of Bagirli village, Shamakhi district, was put into use. Azernews reports, that representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the of Science and Education, the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the school's teaching and student staff, and village residents took part in the event held on this occasion.

Shamil Azizov, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Vafa Yagublu, head of the Department of Content Teaching and Assessment in General and pre-school Education of the Ministry of Science and Education, Tahir Mammadov, head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, made a speech and congratulated the teachers and students on the opening of the school and expressed the state's concern for the development of education in our country. , talked in detail about the strengthening of the material and technical base of secondary schools, the construction of new educational centers, and the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in this field.

It was reported that the Bagirli village secondary school named after F.Shikhaliyev, Shamakhi district, built in 1988, was outdated and unusable during the past period. Therefore, it was decided to build a new educational institution.

After the speeches, the event participants got acquainted with the conditions created in the school. It is planned to involve 433 students in the educational process in the educational institution in the 2024-2025 academic year.

21 classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology laboratories, informatics room, military training and medical rooms, labor training rooms, wardrobe, library, canteen, dance and gymnasiums, and outdoor sports in the 2-story school building built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. has a playground.

Furthermore, landscaping, and greening works have been done in the school area.