Militants Shell Bohodukhiv And Podoly In Kharkiv Region, Two Wounded

Russian shelled Bohodukhiv and Podoly in Kharkiv region, injuring two people.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

According to the investigation, on September 16, at about 16:45, the Russian launched air strikes on the town of Bohodukhiv.

The enemy shelling damaged the premises, equipment of an agricultural enterprise and at least 25 residential buildings and outbuildings. A 50-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

According to preliminary data, the Russians struck the town with three KAB-250s (guided aerial bombs).

Also, at around 17:00, Russian troops shelled the village of Podoly in Kupiansk district, wounding a 63-year-old man. Private households were damaged.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

