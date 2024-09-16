DIU Special Forces Attack Russian Drone Base In Syria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, September 15, DIU special forces from the“Chemist” group attacked a Russian base in Syria near Aleppo, where Russians were and testing attack UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Post reports this with reference to sources.

“Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine from the“Chemist” group attacked a Russian military base in Syria on the morning of Sunday, September 15,” the report said.

It is noted that the operation took place on the southeastern outskirts of Aleppo.

It is known that Russian troops manufactured and tested strike UAVs at the base, and it was also used by the Russians to manufacture“camouflaged improvised explosive devices” whose warheads were stored at the position attacked by the DIU special forces.

The video shot by the intelligence officer shows the symbols of Ukrainian military intelligence near the Russian base. Shortly afterward, an explosion occurs at the Russian facility, followed by the detonation of a munition. The video also shows explosives that had been previously planted in the base.

As Ukrinform reported, an underground missile factor built by Iran was destroyed in Syria. It happened during a ground operation by Israeli troops.

Photo: OP