Qatar Stresses Genocide Against Palestinians Is Stark Example Of Deterioration, Absence Of Rule Of Law

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The State of Qatar stressed that the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is a stark example of the deterioration of international relations and the absence of the rule of law.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by the Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, who is also the Governor of the State of Qatar to the International Atomic Agency (IAEA), before the 68th session of the IAEA's annual General held in Vienna.

His Excellency said that the only way to address this sad scenario is to make joint efforts for the rule of law and democracy in international relations and to strengthen multilateralism and international organizations, noting that global security is indivisible.

His Excellency emphasized the need to declare a permanent and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza urgently and to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital after history has proven that the policies of occupation, genocide, forced displacement, and collective punishment have not resulted in an end to any conflict, but rather have fueled the continuation and expansion of violence.

HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Israel's refusal to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and subject all its nuclear facilities to the agency's comprehensive safeguards agreement has increased the state of instability and lack of security in the Middle East region, urging the Agency to make greater efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

His Excellency added that despite the bleak picture, hope remains and is renewed in the victory of pluralism and the rule of law in international relations. He indicated that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the IAEA are only two examples of what pluralism can offer in terms of serious work for the rule of law in international relations and progress toward human welfare through the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology and improving nuclear safety and security.

His Excellency indicated that the IAEA is the common bulwark against nuclear proliferation and leading international cooperation in the use of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes. He noted that the need for it today remains greater than ever.

He added that the agency's 2024 report presented to the conference is a good example of its rich and continuous efforts to support the development of nuclear applications in member states to strengthen infrastructure and advance science and technology in the areas of combating epidemics, improving food, water, energy, addressing climate change, and others, to provide the needs of sustainable growth in member states in a safe manner.

His Excellency voiced the State of Qatar's full support for the agency's initiatives, especially its initiatives in the field of medicine, human health, and combating animal diseases, including the promising "Rays of Hope" initiative for diagnosing and treating cancer, especially in developing countries.

HE Dr Al Hammadi reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to providing steadfast support to the IAEA in implementing its lofty mission. He noted that the State of Qatar will provide a contribution of USD 600,000 to the agency's general resources.

His Excellency referred to the significant development witnessed by the State of Qatar in the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology, and the expansion in building national capacities in the sectors of health, environment, food, industry, and agriculture.

In this regard, he referred to the technical cooperation program between the State of Qatar and the agency, which plays a major role in this field by providing training, technical support, consultations, and field visits. He pointed to the agencys assistance to the State of Qatar in developing its strategy for nuclear and radiation security and safety as well as responding to nuclear and radiation emergencies in a way that ensures the protection of humans and the environment from potential dangers of pollution or radiation exposure.