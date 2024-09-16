Qatar Participates In 59Th Meeting Of GCC Technical Committee For Retirement And Social Insurance Agencies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Represented by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA), the State of Qatar is participating in the 59th meeting of the Technical Committee for Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which kicked off Monday and runs for three days in Manama, Bahrain.

Director of Customer Management at GRSIA Ali Al Kuwari leads Qatar's delegation.

The meeting aims to enhance cooperation between the GCC countries in the fields of civil retirement and social insurance. Its agenda includes several important topics, such as governance of the work of the technical committee and updating the unified system for extending insurance protection between member states.

It also addresses several initiatives, especially the initiative to update a comparative study of civil retirement and social insurance systems and the initiative to electronically link civil retirement and social insurance agencies, which aims to facilitate the exchange of information between member states and enhance technical cooperation. It also includes training and qualification initiatives, the unified annual awareness campaign, and international cooperation initiatives.

The meeting will discuss statistical indicators and the development of collection mechanisms to target employees in the unified system.

In the context of stimulating scientific research and innovation in this field, the Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Funds Research Award will be addressed, in addition to honoring leading figures in the field of retirement and social insurance.

The meeting will also discuss several issues related to data on disbursements for pensioners and their beneficiaries, work injuries, and occupational diseases, in addition to other topics raised by member states.

GRSIA's participation in the meeting emphasizes the State of Qatar's commitment to enhancing Gulf cooperation in the field of civil retirement and social insurance and interacting with initiatives that contribute to developing this vital sector in a way that serves Gulf citizens alike.