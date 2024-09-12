Battling The Lure Of Technology: How To Prepare Children For School Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North Carolina Principal Offers 3 Tips for Parents Managing Routines of Young Students

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The advent of smart phones and social mean we are more connected than ever, but sometimes that connectivity comes at a cost: overtired students who struggle to maintain focus in the classroom.

One North Carolina principal has a solution to this challenge, and it comes in the form of parent partnerships. She's devised a back-to-school for her parents to address the common challenges students face today and how, together, educators and parents can set students up for success.

Greensboro Charter Academy Principal Tracey Duhaime, who this past year along with her school community celebrated being named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education , will address cell phones, sleep habits, and tardiness among other challenging issues through the workshop focused on parents of K-2 students. Her hope is to encourage positive habits early in students' education journey.

"I definitely think it has an impact, not only on their learning, but on their relationships with their peers too," Duhaime said of device use. "If they're coming to school tired, then they're more likely to be cranky. They're often not eating properly, not sleeping properly, and there's no bedtime routine. They're always behind and never catch up."

The workshop will address some of the key challenges, including struggles with schoolwork, tardiness, behavior issues, and falling asleep in class.

Greensboro Charter Academy Principal Tracey Duhaime:

"I sympathize with parents because some of them are in a position where they're doing the best they can."

Duhaime said just adding structure with bedtime and electronics has the potential to make a huge impact for most struggling students. She offered these three suggestions:

. A 2022 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that 97 percent of adolescents used some type of technology in the hour before bedtime, most of which were cell phones or tablets. They found a direct relationship between the use of electronic devices and the sleep changes in adolescents, with their use before bedtime being associated with reports of waking up too early, restless sleep, and daytime sleepiness.The National Sleep Foundation recommends students from age 6 through 13 should get 9-11 hours of sleep per night, with teenagers from 14-17 years needing 8-10 hours.Breakfast prepares students for a good day of learning and interacting with others. A study by the Food Research & Action Center found students who eat breakfast show improved cognitive function, attention, and memory. It also improves their concentration, alertness, and comprehension.

Duhaime said she firmly believes all parents want the best for their children, but with so many challenges in today's world, it's best to take a moment and reassess what's in their best interest of each individual child. Technology and the pressure to be connected 24/7 can be a detriment to students and parents alike.

"I sympathize with parents because some of them are in a position where they're doing the best they can. It's hard to juggle all the wants and needs of today's children, but starting with a good night's rest and a good meal will certainly put them in a position to succeed."

Duhaime stressed many families are getting things right, and it's noticeable. The bedtime routine, limited screen time, quality meals and interactions, they all add up to a student who is ready and eager to learn when they arrive at school.

