David Rubenstein To Donate $1.5 Million To Jewish Museum Of Maryland

- Davis, Executive Director of the JMMBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Jewish Museum of Maryland (JMM), an agency of The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore , today announced that David M. Rubenstein , financier, philanthropist, Baltimore native, and owner of the Baltimore Orioles, has committed $1.5 million to help transform and modernize the Museum's public spaces. The space, which will be called The David M. Rubenstein Exhibition Arcade, forms the epicenter of the Museum's front of house, a central public space that branches out into galleries, an audio/video production studio, and a library.Sol Davis, Executive Director of the JMM, said:“We are extremely grateful for David's support of this transformative and deeply meaningful project. This project will ensure the Museum's architecture and technologies support the Museum's evolution as a cultural institution delivering a dynamic range of ways the public can engage with Maryland's Jewish history and culture.”David M. Rubenstein said:“The Jewish Museum of Maryland plays a critical role in preserving and sharing Maryland's rich and fascinating Jewish heritage and culture. Through modern and compelling exhibits in an inviting space, more and more people will learn from and be inspired by Maryland's Jewish history.”Central to this capital project is the development of an Arcade, a public space inspired by the iconic Parisian Arcades of the 19th century. A series of existing structural arches will be transformed into portals featuring customized casework that highlight objects from the Museum's collections, include interactive features to explore Museum content, and lead visitors into the Museum's galleries. At the northern end of the Arcade, a 16' x 9' Video Display Array will present a variety of video content and support dynamic public programs.In addition to the Arcade, the capital project includes the creation of a new audio/video production studio, a multimedia gallery, a relocated lobby and entry experience, and updates to the Museum's major galleries. The modernization of the Museum's front of house is the first phase of a multi-phase capital project.About the Jewish Museum of MarylandThe Jewish Museum of Maryland is the successor organization to the Jewish Historical Society of Maryland, founded in 1960. In 1998, the Jewish Museum of Maryland was formally established, and the most recent capital expansion of the Museum building was completed. Now, a generation later, the Museum is poised to modernize its building to ensure that its mission to connect people to Jewish experiences and Maryland's Jewish community to its roots can be fulfilled for the next generation.

