AAP Trying To Rebrand Party To Hide Graft Charges, Tactics Won't Work: Delhi BJP Chief

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Arvind Kejriwal is set to resign from his position as Chief of Delhi on Tuesday. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has responded to this development with strong criticism.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva stated that despite the AAP changing its leaders, the party's nature and behaviour remain the same-marked by corruption. He accused AAP of having exploited the people of Delhi. Sachdeva said: "AAP may change its faces, but their conduct and character remain corrupt. They have looted the people of Delhi."

Virendra Sachdeva said: "AAP leaders are trying to rebrand the party to hide the corruption charges against them, but this tactic will not succeed."

He argued that Kejriwal is culpable for betraying the people of Delhi and that the upcoming election will centre around issues of corruption, particularly the liquor scam.

Virendra Sachdeva said: "Kejriwal has deceived the people of Delhi. Now, the public is ready to hold him accountable."

Sachdeva also raised questions about Kejriwal's integrity, pointing out that he should have resigned immediately when Manish Sisodia was arrested.

Instead, Kejriwal did not resign and only accepted Sisodia's resignation. Sachdeva emphasised that no matter how many faces AAP changes, the party's corrupt nature remains unchanged.

He stressed that the people of Delhi will vote against the party's corruption this time.

Virendra Sachdeva also called for a certificate of honesty from Kejriwal and questioned various unfulfilled promises, including the sports university, army recruitment school, new hospitals, and panic buttons for women.

He also criticised AAP's handling of education, claiming that over 1,00,000 students failed in the 9th grade under their administration. Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to explain the numerous alleged scams and failures in his tenure.

Earlier this morning, AAP held a meeting where Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi, was decided to be the new Chief Minister.

Later in the evening, Kejriwal is expected to meet the Lieutenant Governor to formally submit his resignation.