PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries Of PMAY-U In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) in the Sabar Sahi slum area of the state capital.

The PM arrived here, the last leg of his three-state tour, and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport. Earlier, PM Modi had informed on his official 'X' handle about his visit to Odisha to launch, the SUBHADRA yojana, the flagship social welfare scheme of the BJP in Odisha.

“Leaving for Bhubaneswar. It is very special to be among the wonderful people of Odisha to launch SUBHADRA, an important scheme of the Odisha Government. This scheme will boost women's empowerment and ensure financial independence for our Nari Shakti. Several other works will also be launched in the programme,” wrote PM.

After he arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi went to the Sabar Sahi slum in the Gadakana area in a carcade under tight security to attend a special programme there. Hundreds of people, especially women, greeted PM Modi standing on both sides of the road from the Bhubaneswar Airport to Gadakana. The supporters also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi on his 74th birthday.

PM Modi was welcomed by the residents of the slum area with traditional Anga Bastra and sandalwood paste. He relished the sweet delicacy 'kheer' at one of the beneficiary's residences and offered Puja to Lord Jagannath in Gadakana.

The PM interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), a flagship scheme implemented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), for around 30 minutes at the Sabar Sahi slum in Gadakana. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the state Housing & Urban Development Department Minister, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra were present during the interaction of PM Modi with beneficiaries.

The PM later went to Janata Maidan where he also launched the 'Subhadra Yojana', the much-awaited social welfare programme of the ruling BJP government in Odisha, in a mega programme on Tuesday. Besides, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for various Railway projects worth Rs 2,871 crore. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Notably, the eligible women beneficiaries between the age group of 21 and 60 years will receive Rs 50,000 each in the next five years under the BJP government's flagship programme 'Subhadra Yojana'.