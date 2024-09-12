Harmonic Boosts Video Streaming And Broadcast Efficiency With Next-Generation XOS And Spectrum X Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harmonic's Software-Based Solutions Achieve Unprecedented Performance, Efficiency and Cost Savings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that the company will showcase the latest generation of appliances for its XOS Advanced Processor and Spectrum X Media Server at IBC2024, driving new efficiencies

for production, playout, streaming and broadcast delivery workflows. The next-generation XOS media processor enables 50% more encoding and transcoding than the previous generation, while the Spectrum X media server doubles channel density for most workflows, representing a breakthrough in energy efficiency and cost savings.

"Efficiency is paramount in today's cost-conscious video streaming and broadcast market. Our customers are striving for significant improvements, and our software solutions are designed to help them meet their cost-efficiency goals," said Stéphane Cloirec, vice president, video appliances and software product management at Harmonic. "By offering a substantial reduction in total cost of ownership, including lower costs per channel, reduced CapEx investment and minimized power consumption, we enable broadcasters and video service providers to achieve greater operational efficiency with less equipment, cables, rack space and cooling requirements."

In addition to offering increased encoding and transcoding performance, the new XOS media processor provides 33% reduced power consumption per channel (8 Watts per HD channels). It also features a new encoder stress performance gauge

that measures CPU resource consumption and the video quality of channels encoded by XOS in real time. Through this innovative performance gauge, broadcasters and video service providers can maximize the number of channels each XOS processor encodes while ensuring exceptional video quality.

Featuring AI-powered video compression and quality optimization technology, the XOS media processor enables service providers to reliably deliver crystal-clear video quality at the lowest possible bitrates.

Harmonic's Spectrum X media server enhances production and playout workflows by combining file, baseband and transport stream ingest with integrated channel playout capabilities. The next-generation Spectrum X system delivers outstanding broadcast quality and mission-critical reliability from a 1RU COTS server, which is perfect for space-constrained applications and for service providers looking to future-proof their infrastructure.

Apart from boosting operational efficiency, these next-generation platforms are key to enabling new services like the introduction of advanced

video codecs such as VVC

and

the manipulation of visually lossless content such as JPEG-XS.

Harmonic will demonstrate its next-generation XOS advanced media processor and Spectrum X media server at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at IBC2024, stand 1.B20, visit . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at .

