Moh Suspends Afya Retiree Health Insurance Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of announced on Thursday the suspension of Afya retiree health insurance services to terminate the contract due to the company's breach of its obligations.

In a statement, the ministry said that all measures against the concerned company will be taken, including filing a lawsuit and demanding compensation for damage resulting from its breach of its contractual obligations.

The ministry added that in accordance to Law No. 114 of 2014 regarding health insurance for retired citizens, and Law No. 71 of 2023 regarding adding new insurance services, and their refusal to commit to the same previous conditions and prices without an increase, as well as various other violations, the contract was terminated.

The ministry addressed Kuwait's legal authorities to clarify relevant legal procedures that must be taken against the concerned company.

The ministry assured the citizens covered by Afya health insurance services of its commitment to providing all primary, secondary and specialized health care services. (end)

