Musk On Track To Be First Trillionaire, I.E. Markets Aren't Working

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Apparently, the world is about to get its first trillionaire.

A report from the business intelligence agency Informa Connect says, at his present rate of wealth accumulation, tech billionaire Elon Musk is on track to be the world's first trillionaire, three years from now.

At the moment Musk is said to be worth US$195 billion (A$293 billion), but if his wealth continues growing at the recent rate of 110% per year , he will hit US$1.195 trillion in 2027.

The next trillionaire after Musk should be Indian magnate Gautam Adani , followed by Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and Indonesian mining mogul Prajogo Pangestu , all of whom are on track to hit the milestone in 2028.

The nearly 1 billion human beings who don't yet have electricity connected to their homes will doubtless be looking on with interest as the tech bros and mining bosses vie to crack 13 digits.

Before examining how it is that someone could ever make a trillion-dollar fortune, and what it might mean for the world for so much of the world's wealth to be held in the hands of one person, it is important to first try to comprehend how big a trillion actually is.

One trillion seconds last 31,000 years

A million is a big number: it is 1,000 thousands. If you managed to retire with that many dollars in superannuation, you would have saved up more than 90% of your fellow retirees.

One billion is 1,000 millions. It takes 12 days for a million seconds to pass, but 31 years for a billion seconds to tick over. That means a trillion seconds would equal 31,000 years.

If you had $1

trillion and did no more than stick it in the bank where it earned 4% interest per year you would get $40

billion per year in interest.