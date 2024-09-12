Rentredi Enhances National Association Of Realtors® (NAR) Relationship With New Commercial Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The fastest-growing property management provides NAR commercial members with access to features that make it easier to scale businesses and manage multiple and/or mixed-use properties

RentRedi , an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and tenants, has extended its relationship with the National Association of Realtors®

(NAR) by partnering with NAR's Commercial Member Services . The new alliance provides NAR commercial members with an exclusive deal

for free premium onboarding with a discounted subscription to RentRedi's full suite of property management services, including features that make it easier to scale real estate businesses and manage multiple and/or mixed-use properties.

This augments a major partnership deal inked with NAR in July 2024 that provides NAR members with access to RentRedi's innovative technology that provides value to both their clients and their own personal rental businesses. In addition to gaining access to the largest network of real estate professionals, RentRedi is targeting agents who manage or represent clients who manage larger real estate and commercial properties.

"This partnership presents a significant opportunity for two organizations at the top of their game to provide a competitive advantage to real estate agents who represent and/or are commercial property investors," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "Investors who own commercial properties such as salons, storage facilities, parking garages, or buildings with retail shops on the bottom floor and apartment units on the top floors all have distinct challenges in managing their rentals, and the RentRedi app has everything they need to simplify and enhance their businesses."

NAR considers income producing properties with four or more units as commercial. This includes properties across various asset classes such as multi-family, retail, hospitality, land, and anything that produces income. NAR members with income producing properties can benefit from the conveniences that the RentRedi app offers, particularly those features that are well-suited to enhance the business practices of commercial investors.

Advanced tenant screening



Commercial real estate investors can take advantage of RentRedi's advanced applications and screening processes that add extra layers of convenience and security, providing landlords with peace of mind that their investments are protected and will generate steady income. RentRedi's comprehensive tenant screening allows commercial investors to properly vet tenants and small companies through full credit reports, criminal reports, and eviction reports.

Customizable applications

The company's custom applications offer the ability to essentially "make your own" rental management software within the RentRedi platform, giving landlords a great deal of control to set their businesses up according to their preferences and personal circumstances. This is especially helpful to owners and managers of commercial and mixed-use rental properties, because their situation often doesn't fit into a standard one-size-fits-all solution.

Landlords can customize their application process through RentRedi's template builder to include questions specific to their property and preferences. They can also add supplemental questions that are conditional to answers to prior questions, eliminating the need for renters to repeat answers to common questions. These customization options help landlords find tenants that are a better fit for their rentals, leading to less turnover and evictions.

Custom pre-qualifications

Additionally, landlords have the option to build a custom prescreening questionnaire to quickly identify whether or not an applicant meets their rental criteria. Reviewing self-reported responses about financial information, pets, smoking, and criminal history can save time by weeding out applicants that are not the right fit before scheduling a tour of the property and getting deeper into the application process.

Convenient maintenance coordination

Real estate investors who manage many units or properties need to ensure they can efficiently manage maintenance across all sites. RentRedi's Premium Maintenance feature provides 24/7 automated maintenance coordination that streamlines processes and controls costs. Work orders, vetting and outreach to vendors, scheduling, and follow-ups are managed through the RentRedi dashboard, helping owners and managers improve tenant satisfaction and keep properties well maintained and in compliance with local laws and regulations.

Unlimited units/tenants

RentRedi's flat fee pricing structure is uniquely suited to commercial customers, especially those who are looking to scale their business. While other property management platforms typically charge by the unit, RentRedi's flat pricing remains the same as investors add units and tenants to the system, making it easy and affordable to scale up to an unlimited amount of units or properties.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No.180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi .

