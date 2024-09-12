Tuesday September 10 Presidential Debate Kamala Harris And Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The vice president opened the faceoff with a power move, marching across the stage to Trump's lectern to shake his hand.

“Kamala Harris,” she said, introducing herself as the pair met for the first time ever.“Let's have a good debate.”

“Nice to see you. Have fun,” the former president responded.

Although Harris left voters with many questions, she 'executed her plan' well and you could tell that she spent a lot of time studying for the debate.

In the comments section on some web sites, the first question she was asked, you will see comments like“ Her greatest skill is...”AVOIDING THE QUESTION “... Kamala speaks a very good story, but voters are concerned that she hasn't performed well while in Government during the past 3 to 4 years as Vice President.

Are her words just political jibber jabber?

She started the debate nervous but settled in... Trump and Harris accused each other of being weak, lying,

and clashed on key issues in a fiery presidential debate.

They both looked very strong and most likely did not change anyone's mind as to who they were going to vote for.

The 'left' felt that they won and the 'right' felt that they won.

In national polls, Harris is ahead by a few points.

We will see how the various polls settle out in the next month or so and of course the electoral college is a big decider as to who the winner will be.







Harris' campaign sent out an email less than an hour after the ABC News debate ended

for another matchup or 2nd debate.

Trump said“They immediately called for a second debate because they lost,” refusing to commit whether he'd participate.

There were FOX news people who felt that Harris won the debate.

Harris tells the watch party:“We are still the underdogs in this race”.

She said“today was a good day” but told the crowd that“we've got some work to do.”

As for fact checking, it was a frustrating debate, as the moderators interfered too often with gotcha moments, and they refused to press or fact-check Harris.

ABC News moderators were not pressing back on Kamala's mistruths whatsoever.

One ABC moderator decided to inject herself into the debate.

But more than anything else, the moderators did not hold Harris's feet to the fire on her flip flops.

Some say that Trump had three opponents, and in fact it was 3 against 1.

The CNN interview with Harris and Walz was much better.

Democrats in general were relieved that that Kamala performed well as they were concerned that it might turn into another Trump-Biden fail.

Taylor Swift made it public that she was going to vote for Kamala Harris.

It is going to be a close race to the finish for November 5th and Democrats are hoping that Harris continues her lead in the polls.