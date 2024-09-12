Shemford Gurugram Announces New Initiatives For Holistic Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shemford Gurugram, a premier K-12 institution under the renowned Shemford & Shemrock Group of Schools, proudly announces the launch of new initiatives aimed at fostering holistic education for its students. Located in the heart of Malibu Town, Sector 47, Shemford Gurugram continues to set benchmarks in modern education through its innovative curriculum and progressive teaching methods.



These new initiatives focus on integrating into classrooms, enhancing extracurricular activities, and providing a balanced academic environment that promotes both intellectual and emotional growth. The school aims to nurture students into responsible global citizens by offering them a comprehensive platform for learning, creativity, and leadership.



Speaking on the occasion, Amol Arora, Principal of Shemford Gurugram, said, "Our vision is to create a future-ready generation equipped with the skills and values necessary to thrive in the modern world. At Shemford Gurugram, we are committed to providing students with an engaging, safe, and supportive learning environment."



Shemford Gurugram, known for its student-centric approach, continues to uphold its legacy of excellence while adapting to the changing educational landscape. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated faculty, and a wide range of extracurricular offerings, the school remains a top choice for parents in Gurugram.

