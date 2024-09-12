Austrian Economy Ministry Insists On Compliance With Sanctions: Russia Must Not Have Support In The War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With regard to the reports on the possible circumvention of sanctions against Russia by Austrian companies, namely the aircraft Diamond Aircraft, the Austrian of Labour and (BMAW) noted that the competent investigative bodies had been informed about this.

The relevant statement was made by the press service of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy (BMAW) in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy is aware of the materials published in the newspapers, Welt am Sonntag and Kronen Zeitung. The prevention of sanctions evasion and compliance with sanctions by Austrian companies are important issues for BMAW and responsible units,” the ministry replied, commenting on the possible circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia by Austrian companies, namely Diamond Aircraft.

BMAW emphasized that Russia should not receive any support in the war against Ukraine. The ministry informs competent investigative bodies about all suspected cases of sanctions circumvention. This was also done in the case of the aircraft manufacturer, Diamond Aircraft.

“In view of Austria's neutrality and its clear condemnation of Russia's attack on Ukraine as a violation of international law, the ministry pays great attention to ensuring that Russia does not have support in its unjust war of aggression, either directly or indirectly. As in any other suspicious case, BMAW's corresponding export control department always informs the competent investigative authorities. This was done in this case as well,” the ministry stated.

In this regard, BMAW also emphasized that“the export of aircraft or engines to Russia is prohibited”, and the circumvention of sanctions is“a criminal offence”.

“However, BMAW does not know whether these companies actually knew about the circumvention or even were actively involved in it. The answers to these questions are within the competence of the relevant investigative bodies that have been informed,” BMAW added.

A reminder that, on September 4, 2024, the newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that Austria's Diamond Aircraft could have supplied spare parts and engines for its planes to the Russian Federation through China, bypassing sanctions.

Additionally, Austria's FACC could have provided Russia with its plastic products since the invasion of Ukraine. Both companies denied the allegations.

