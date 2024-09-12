Ukraine Forced To Restrict Electricity Consumption On Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is introducing rolling blackouts from 13:00 on Thursday, September 12.

That's according to the DTEK operator, Ukrinform reports.

"Kyiv, the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk: we are moving to stabilization shutdowns. On the command of Ukrenergo, one shift of blackouts will be applied in the specified regions from 13:00 to 23:00," DTEK said in a statement.

Russiainfrastructure in six Ukrainian regions over past day

In addition, distribution companies in Poltava,

Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv warned electricity consumers of the introduction of hourly blackouts.

As reported earlier, Ukrenergo did not initially foresee rolling blackouts on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in six regions across Ukraine in the past day.