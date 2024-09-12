عربي


Eastern Zangezur's Green Energy Zone Declared Key Step For Ecology

9/12/2024 7:17:35 AM

The declaration of Eastern Zangezur as a "green energy" zone by the head of state has made the necessary steps in the field of ecology inevitable.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), said this at a public discussion on the implementation of the "Waste" law, Azernews reports.

She expressed hope that the nature destroyed in Garabagh due to eco-terrorism by Armenians over many years will be restored with the support of NGOs: "The purpose of holding this event is to address such problems."

Regarding COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan, the executive director emphasized that hosting such a major event in Baku is a significant achievement for the country.

AzerNews

