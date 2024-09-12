Eastern Zangezur's Green Energy Zone Declared Key Step For Ecology
Date
9/12/2024 7:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The declaration of Eastern Zangezur as a "green energy" zone by
the head of state has made the necessary steps in the field of
ecology inevitable.
Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the State Support Agency
for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), said this at a public
discussion on the implementation of the "Waste" law,
Azernews reports.
She expressed hope that the nature destroyed in Garabagh due to
eco-terrorism by Armenians over many years will be restored with
the support of NGOs: "The purpose of holding this event is to
address such problems."
Regarding COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan, the executive
director emphasized that hosting such a major event in Baku is a
significant achievement for the country.
