Fikrat Amirov's Ballet Thrills Audience In China

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has
captivated the audience in Beijing, China,
Azernews reports.
Over 3,500 art lovers attended the show at the Beijing National
Center for Performing Arts.
The ballet, which is a masterpiece of modern architecture, was
presented by the Primorsky scene of the Mariinsky Theater of St.
Petersburg, and its grandeur and beauty were accompanied by the
Symphony Orchestra of the National Ballet of China under the baton
of the chief conductor and musical leader of the Azerbaijani
Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub
Guliyev.
The ballet's new version has been staged by the artistic
director of the ballet company of the Primorsky Stage, Russian
Honored Art Worker Eldar Aliyev.
The choir and soloists of the Opera troupe of the Primorsky
scene of the Mariinsky Theater Anastasia Kikot and soloist of the
Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ramin Azimov
(Baku) and Nadezhda Medvedev (Vladivostok) delighted the audience
with their performance.
Anna Samustralova, Irina Sapozhnikova, Lilia Litro, Sergey
Umanets, Viktor Mulygin, Yuri Zinnurov, Saki Nishida, Lada
Sartakov, Alexander Shalimov, Shizur Kato and Teymur Asgarov left
the audience in awe.
The music is rich in Azerbaijani national instruments and
percussion instruments, which bring the greatness of the Middle
East to life.
Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights” was met
with great success in Beijing.
For more than forty years, this ballet has been staged with
triumph on world stages.
Well-known in English as The Arabian Nights, the work is about
Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to
her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.
The ballet was first staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic
Opera and Ballet Theater in 1979.
The ballet's new version was premiered as part of the 5th
Mariinsky International Far East Festival in 2020.
Azerbaijan's traditional musical instruments - tar and naghara
(drum) - were presented to the theater on behalf of the national
musicians.
