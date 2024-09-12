Fikrat Amirov's Ballet Thrills Audience In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has captivated the audience in Beijing, China, Azernews reports.

Over 3,500 art lovers attended the show at the Beijing National Center for Performing Arts.

The ballet, which is a masterpiece of modern architecture, was presented by the Primorsky scene of the Mariinsky Theater of St. Petersburg, and its grandeur and beauty were accompanied by the Symphony of the National Ballet of China under the baton of the chief conductor and musical leader of the Azerbaijani Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The ballet's new version has been staged by the artistic director of the ballet company of the Primorsky Stage, Russian Honored Art Worker Eldar Aliyev.

The choir and soloists of the Opera troupe of the Primorsky scene of the Mariinsky Theater Anastasia Kikot and soloist of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ramin Azimov (Baku) and Nadezhda Medvedev (Vladivostok) delighted the audience with their performance.

Anna Samustralova, Irina Sapozhnikova, Lilia Litro, Sergey Umanets, Viktor Mulygin, Yuri Zinnurov, Saki Nishida, Lada Sartakov, Alexander Shalimov, Shizur Kato and Teymur Asgarov left the audience in awe.

The music is rich in Azerbaijani national instruments and percussion instruments, which bring the greatness of the Middle East to life.

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights” was met with great success in Beijing.

For more than forty years, this ballet has been staged with triumph on world stages.

Well-known in English as The Arabian Nights, the work is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.

The ballet was first staged at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 1979.

The ballet's new version was premiered as part of the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival in 2020.

Azerbaijan's traditional musical instruments - tar and naghara (drum) - were presented to the theater on behalf of the national musicians.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr