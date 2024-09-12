Blinken Arrives In Warsaw To Talk Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Kyiv on Wednesday, arrived in Poland.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

Polish officials note that the negotiations that Blinken will hold in Warsaw will largely concern the situation of Ukraine.

"The negotiations will primarily concern Ukraine because this is the most important topic... We will definitely talk about the use of American weapons beyond the front line," Polish Deputy of National Defense Pawel Zalewski told Polish Radio.

According to the official, Warsaw fully supports the task of striking military targets inside Russia. In addition, Poland advocates the maximum strengthening of Ukraine with air defense capabilities, already vowed by the West.

As reported, Blinken will meet in Warsaw with the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, Blinken announced that the United States was providing Ukraine with $325 million to repair power grids, $290 million in humanitarian aid to the population suffering from Russia's armed aggression, and more than $100 million for demining.

Photo: U.S. Department of State/flickr