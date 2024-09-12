Kuwait Football Federation Suspends Officials Over Iraq Match Chaos

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait's federation has suspended one of its top officials and its PR chief over failings that left fans in sweltering temperatures for hours during a qualifier against Iraq.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Kuwait Football Association expressed its "deep regret" for ticketing and other logistical problems that marred the game at the 60,000-capacity Jaber Al-Ahmad International on Tuesday.

It also said it would launch a probe into the shortcomings, which resulted in fans fainting in the stadium, with videos of the incidents shared on social media.

Ticketing problems also meant some fans without tickets were allowed in, while others who had purchased tickets were refused entry.

The federation said it had suspended its secretary-general, Salah al-Qanai, and public relations boss Mohamed Bou Abbas over the "unacceptable events".

