GUR, SOF Behind Derailing Russian Freight Train In Belgorod Region - Source
9/12/2024 7:17:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a joint operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry the Special Operations Forces on September 10, in Russia's Belgorod region, the "Stary Oskol - Valuyki" railway section was blown up.
This was reported to Ukrinform by an informed source in intelligence circles.
"As a result of a successful operation, a freight train that covered the logistical needs of the aggressor state's army was derailed. After the explosion on the railway track, 11 rail cars and the locomotive of the freight train derailed and capsized," the source said.
Currently, the railway artery remains paralyzed as all traffic has been suspended in the area.
As reported, during a raid in the Black Sea waters, a GUR unit downed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft using a MANPAD.
