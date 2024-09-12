Pentagon Allocates $1.2 Billion To Produce AMRAAM Missiles, In Particular, For Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US Department of Defense signed a $1,195,985,081 contract with the Raytheon company to produce sophisticated air-to-air AMRAAM medium-range missiles, which, among others, will be delivered to Ukraine.
This is stated on Pentagon website , Ukrinform reports.
The contract provides for the production of the AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM telemetry system, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.
It is noted that work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028, it said.
"This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine, and United Kingdom," the US Department of Defense said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 7, the US State Department approved the sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II air-to-air missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands worth over $691 million.
