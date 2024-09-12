Genelia Deshmukh Pens Adorable Birthday Note For Her 'Little Nigu Pigu'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Genelia Deshmukh on Thursday penned a heartfelt birthday note for her younger brother, Nigel D'Souza, by sharing an unseen childhood picture with her 'Nigu Pigu'.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia, who has 14 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a collage in which we can see their childhood snap, and a grown up photo.

In the caption, she wrote: "From being the apple of my eye - My little Nigu Pigu, To a grown, responsible, intelligent, self made man who now looks out for me, but in all years the only constant is that you are my Nigu Pigu and I'm going to hold onto that ownership of being your elder sister for life.."

Showering love on her little brother, Genelia added: "I Love you @nigeldsouza12 Keep dreaming because you will make all your dreams come true and that's your biggest plus point little one".

On the personal front, Genelia is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. The couple had tied the knot in February 2012, following Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony. The duo have two kids-- Riaan, and Rahyl.

The couple had made their acting debut with the 2003 romantic movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'.

Genelia then starred in Tamil movies like 'Boys', 'Sachein', 'Chennai Kadhal', 'Santosh Subramaniam', 'Uthamaputhiran', and 'Velayudham'. She has also featured in Telugu films-- 'Satyam', 'Samba', 'Sye', 'Naa Alludu', 'Bommarillu', 'Sasirekha Parinayam', and 'Orange'.

The 36-year-old has been a part of Hindi movies like 'Masti', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Chance Pe Dance', 'Mister Mummy', and most recently 'Trial Period'.

She next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par', alongside Aamir Khan. The upcoming sports drama is directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

Genelia also has the Telugu movie 'Junior' in the pipeline.