Hong Kong to host 9th “Belt and Road” Summit

(MENAFN) On September 11-12, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) hosted the first day of the 9th Belt and Road Initiative Summit, which saw the signing of 19 memoranda of understanding. These agreements included four between governments and 15 involving government enterprises from the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The summit, attracting approximately 6,000 participants, featured a diverse mix of political and business leaders from Belt and Road countries, including officials from about ten nations and over 100 delegations along with 38 central state-owned enterprises from mainland China.



During the summit, notable memoranda were signed by the HKSAR government with various countries, including agreements with the Maldives and Indonesia to enhance anti-corruption efforts, with Cambodia to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and with the Solomon Islands to foster meteorological collaboration. The event provided a platform for exploring new opportunities and potential growth areas as the Belt and Road Initiative approaches its next decade. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation across various domains, including investment, business, trade, innovation, technology, and green development.



This year's summit, themed “Building a Connected, Innovative and Green Belt and Road,” aimed to deepen and broaden cooperation by addressing the eight major initiatives outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping. These sessions emphasized enhancing trade, investment, and technological partnerships, as well as promoting cultural exchanges and showcasing Hong Kong’s role as a key connector for people-to-people interactions. The summit highlighted the growing importance of Hong Kong in the Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to foster closer ties among participating regions and support the high-quality development of the initiative.



