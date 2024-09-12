Emirates takes delivery of first Airbus A350 amid ongoing delivery delays

(MENAFN) Emirates is set to receive its first Airbus A350 aircraft in October, marking a significant milestone for the carrier. By the end of this year, Emirates will have taken delivery of a total of five Airbus aircraft. Adel Al Redha, the airline's Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, revealed at the inaugural Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web 3 Festival that no aircraft have been received yet, highlighting ongoing delays in aircraft deliveries. This delay has necessitated the extension of service for some of Emirates' existing aircraft to maintain operational efficiency.



Al Redha elaborated on the extensive modernization efforts underway at Emirates Airlines. The airline is committed to updating its fleet, with a significant modernization program involving 190 aircraft, a project costing over USD3 billion. This ambitious plan underscores Emirates' dedication to enhancing customer experience through state-of-the-art aircraft. However, the challenges in delivery schedules are not new; the aviation industry has faced widespread disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to reduced manufacturing capacity and workforce layoffs among aircraft manufacturers. As aviation demand surged post-pandemic, the industry struggled to catch up, causing ongoing delays and impacting delivery timelines.



