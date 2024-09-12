Job seekers struggle to stand out amid overuse of CV design tools

(MENAFN) As job vacancies in the UK have decreased over the past two years, job seekers are facing increased competition for each available position, prompting a need for more creative approaches to stand out in a crowded field. Advances in technology, such as generative AI and sophisticated digital tools, have facilitated the creation of unique CVs and cover letters, moving beyond traditional templates. However, this surge in innovative tools has also led to a downside: a proliferation of similar-looking applications that lack distinctiveness.



Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Adobe Express Creative Platform, highlights that while new technologies have enabled job seekers to produce more imaginative resumes and cover letters, many applicants are still using generic templates that lead to uniformity in job applications. The result is a flood of CVs that often appear and feel the same, making it challenging for individuals to stand out. Balakrishnan points out that some candidates are attempting to differentiate themselves by incorporating animations or applying through video, yet warns that if these methods are not executed properly, they can come off as artificial and potentially counterproductive.



In response to this trend, Canva, a major competitor to Adobe, has seen significant use of its design tools, with over 900 million resumes created last year. According to a survey of over 5,000 hiring managers conducted by Canva, a major complaint is the excessive amount of text in resumes. Duncan Clark, Canva's Head of Europe, notes a growing preference for concise and well-designed CVs that include additional information or a separate portfolio. This shift underscores a trend towards visual communication, with digital tools allowing individuals without formal design training to enhance their job applications through improved color schemes, design, and graphics.

