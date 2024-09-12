Durga Puja 2024: No Music, Celebrations During Azaan And Namaz In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The interim of Bangladesh has asked the Hindu community to pause Durga Puja celebrations, especially music, during the time of azaan and namaz.

Retired Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, an adviser on home affairs, mentioned that puja organisers were advised to turn off musical instruments and sound systems during these periods, and they have complied with the request, The Times of India reported.

| Diwali, Chhath Puja: Southern Railway to operate weekly special trains - Details

“Such activities need to cease during offering namaaz, and the pause will have to be followed from five minutes prior to azaan," TOI quoted Chowdhury as saying. Bengalis in India and Bangladesh will celebrate Duga Puja 2024 from October 9.

According to Chowdhury, puja organisers have been requested to stop music and sound during azaan and namaz, and the organisers have consented. This year, 32,666 puja pandals will be set up nationwide, including 157 in Dhaka South City and 88 in the North.

In 2023, there were 33,431 pandals. The number is, however, expected to surpass that figure, TOI reported while citing the Puja Celebration Parishad.

| 'Durga Puja will never be celebrated...': RG Kar doctor's family slams Mamata

Chowdhury mentioned that there would be constant security at the puja pandals. He stated that steps would be taken to ensure a smooth celebration and to stop troublemakers from disrupting it.

The search for“Durga Puja” on Google is trending high:

No hilsa export to India on Durga Puja 2024

Farida Akhter, an adviser for the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, earlier revealed that Bangladesh would not send hilsa (ilish) fish to India for Durga Puja.

She also mentioned that the government had decided against bringing in foreign meat to safeguard the interests of domestic farmers.

| Bangladesh bans Padma hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja, prices to rise

"Some profit-driven traders are attempting to import meat. We are committed to not importing meat to protect local farmers. We are taking steps to reduce production costs and lower meat prices. We will ensure that ilish is not exported to India this Durga Puja," Dhaka Tribune quoted Akhter as saying.