Iranian President calls for implementing security deals with Iraq

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored the importance of fully implementing security cooperation agreements between Iran and its neighbor Iraq. During a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani in Baghdad, Pezeshkian highlighted that these agreements are crucial for effectively combating terrorism. He emphasized that a robust implementation of these security arrangements is vital for addressing threats from those who have previously targeted the region’s stability and security.



Pezeshkian further elaborated on the need for enhanced collaboration between Iran and Iraq in combating Islamic State (IS) terrorism and tackling drug trafficking. He noted that during his discussions with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, there was a strong emphasis on identifying and addressing any weaknesses in the existing security agreements. This collaborative approach aims to strengthen both nations' efforts to secure the region and address security challenges more effectively.



In a related development, Iraq has initiated measures to relocate separatist militant groups associated with Iran from northern Iraqi Kurdistan, which lies near the Iranian border. According to a security source cited by the Tasnim news agency, Behzad Khosravi, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), has been transferred to Iran by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The transfer was executed under the direction of the PUK leadership, reflecting the broader efforts of the Iraqi government to adhere to the security agreements with Iran.



This move follows the significant security agreement signed between Tehran and Baghdad in March 2023. The agreement was designed to enhance border security and address threats from militant groups operating in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. As part of the accord, Iraq committed to disarming and relocating anti-Iranian terrorist and separatist groups away from the sensitive border areas, demonstrating the ongoing implementation of this critical security framework.

