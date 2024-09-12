Day 342 Of Genocide: Palestinian Civilians Killed, Injured, In Ongoing Israeli Bombardment In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA / PNN /

Five Palestinians were killed, and others were at dawn on Thursday as a result of the Israeli occupation's bombing of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, and Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

In Jabalia camp, three citizens were killed, and others were injured, as a result of the occupation's bombing of the Siyam family's house in Al-Fakhoura area in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. They were transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the camp.

In Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, two citizens were killed, and a number of citizens were injured as a result of the occupation's bombing of Kashko Street in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

The occupation also blew up residential buildings in the northern areas of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, while the occupation's aircraft bombed a house in Al-Da'wa in Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Sabra neighborhood in the south of Gaza City was also subjected to artillery shelling, specifically around Abu Sharia Diwan.

Since the beginning of the aggression on October 7, 2023, 41,020 Palestinians have been killed, most of them children and women, and 94,925 others have been injured. Rescue teams are still facing great difficulties in reaching thousands of victims who are still under the rubble or on the streets.