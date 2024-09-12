Bank of Baroda Inaugurates a Phygital Branch at Vile Parle in Mumbai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11th September 2024: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, inaugurated a Phygital branch at Vile Parle, Mumbai. The Phygital branch will redefine customer experience by seamlessly integrating self-service and assisted service models to meet the diverse requirements of customers. This is the Bank’s third Phygital branch launched in the country.



Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda inaugurated the Phygital branch in the presence of Shri Sanjay V. Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda; Shri Manish Kaura, General Manager Bank of Baroda; Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, General Manager & Zonal Head, Mumbai Zone, senior bank executives and staff members of the Zone & Region along with valued customers who were also present during the inauguration.



Bank of Baroda’s Phygital Branch is equipped with Video Contact Centre where a customer can connect with the Bank’s contact centre through a video call to receive assistance on non-financial services. It has a Self Service Kiosk where tablets are installed and customers can avail services like PAN updation, receive Account Statement through email, TDS certificate etc. The Phygital branch also has an exclusive Service Area as well as Universal Service Counters manned by branch executives to provide seamless customer service.



The Bank is targeting to launch similar such Phygital branches on a pilot basis across the country. The Phygital branch is a confluence of brick-and-mortar establishments equipped with cutting-edge technology.







MENAFN12092024005232011781ID1108665427