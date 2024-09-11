Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Implementing Plans To Develop Key Natural Gas Europe-Based Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Company has strategic plans in place to become key producer for Europe.

Trillion Energy is developing the South Akçakoca Sub-Basin (“SASB”) Project, located in the Black Sea. Trillion's strategy also includes three additional upcoming programs.

Following the global pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe was plunged into an energy crisis. While the urgency of the situation has been somewhat alleviated, the energy situation in the area is still precarious, and

Trillion Energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye, has a strategic four-program plan in place to become a key energy producer for the area.

“From mid-2021 until late 2022, Europe and parts of Asia were gripped by an energy crisis, as oil, gas, coal and power prices surged, in some cases to record highs, forcing households and firms to cut use rapidly,” reported Reuters ( ).“Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed in...

