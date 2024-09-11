Guyana’S Constitution Upholds Democracy, Says Attorney General

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Attorney General refutes Dr Ramcharan's autocracy claims

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Attorney General and of Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has defended Guyana's as a robust instrument in response to Dr Bertrand Ramcharan's claims of 'autocratic' behaviour.

In Tuesday's weekly programme 'Issues in the News', minister Nandlall asserted that Guyana has the constitutional architecture in place that qualifies the country as a democracy.

The constitution of Guyana outlines the governance guidelines, election framework, and basic human rights, and establishes independent institutions to protect these rights and ensure government compliance.

According to minister Nandlall, the constitution's structure prevents any government from exercising absolute power.

Guyana's democracy is characterised by the separation of powers among the executive, legislature, and judiciary, each performing its duties independently.

The judiciary's appointment and budget processes are free from government interference.

“Guyana's constitution as I said, meets all the international requirements, in respect of constitutions that govern other countries, larger countries, United States of America, India, which is regarded as the largest democracy on earth,” the attorney general said.

Additionally, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which oversees fair justice for CARICOM members, has affirmed the democratic nature of Guyana's elections and governance.

In response to Ramcharan's assertion that 'parliamentary scrutiny and opposition consultation are minimal', minister Nandlall emphasised parliament's active role in upholding democracy through fair discussion from both the government and opposition.

Since August 2020, the parliament has passed more laws than any other English-speaking Caribbean country and has rigorously scrutinised government actions and accounts.

He stated that“Guyana's constitution is more liberal, is more democratic, and is more advanced than any other country in the Caribbean.”

Minister Nandlall acknowledged the democratic shortcomings of the 1980 Constitution but pointed to its reform between 1999 and 2001, which included 12 amendments, five of which were temporary for the 1992 national elections.

The attorney general called for an informed and comprehensive discussion on further strengthening Guyana's democratic framework.

