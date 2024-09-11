Von Der Leyen Once Again Recalls: Crimea And Sevastopol Are Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten years have passed since the launch of Russian aggression against Ukraine, but these years have not changed the position of the EU in steadfastly supporting Ukraine's and territorial integrity. For the EU, the truth is obvious: Crimea and Sevastopol are Ukraine.

That's according to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke in a address to the participants of the 4th Summit of the Crimea Platform, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It has been 10 years since Russia began its aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainians had bravely demanded justice, democracy, and a European future. Russia responded with the illegal occupation of the peninsula. It is clear: Crimea and Sevastopol are Ukraine. The European Union will never tire to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Only where borders count there is security and peace for people," stressed Ursula von der Leyen.

U.S. working on lifting ban on Ukraine's use of-range capabilities - Biden

She noted that over these 10 years, Crimea has been a testing ground for the brutal tactics Russia now uses across occupied Ukraine. The tragic echoes of the Soviet-era deportation of Crimean Tatars reverberate today. The disappearances, the torture, the attempted deletion of Tatar culture, and the persecution of journalists and human rights defenders.

"Europe stands with Ukraine in documenting each and every one of these crimes. Together we will ensure that justice will be served. For peace without justice is no peace at all," the President of the European Commission emphasized.

"We Europeans want peace as much as Ukrainians do. But a peace that is fair and lasting. True peace is one that ensures war cannot return. A peace that allows people to focus on their future. This is why Ukraine's integration into the European Union is at the heart of our efforts," added Ursula von der Leyen.

She noted that the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, which kicked off this summer, are a historic step. Ukraine is joining a large family that will always be able to cover its back, as the Europeans have done since day one of the full-scale aggression. The EU and its member states have already provided Ukraine with EUR 118 billion in aid so far. Funding within the framework of the Ukrainian Fund is guaranteed until 2027, and then, according to the president of the European Commission, much more is yet to come.

"President Putin's attempts to crush Ukraine's spirit have failed. Instead, Ukraine stands strong. Our peoples have never been closer. Together, we will endure and prevail, united as we are in our commitment to a free and democratic Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" Ursula von der Leyen concluded.

As reported earlier, this year's summit of the Crimea Platform is taking place today in Kyiv. The main purpose of this international forum, initiated by Ukraine, is to facilitate efforts to return the temporarily occupied peninsula under Ukrainian sovereignty, protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens living in Crimea, and strengthen European and global security.